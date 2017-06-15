Sandoval County Deputies evacuating residents near Jemez due to fire

JEMEZ, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County Deputies are evacuating the Ruby Hole sub-division of the Jemez Mountains near Los Pinos.

The Los Alamos Police Department has now closed West Jemez Road at State Rd 4 to assist with the evacuation that is taking place in the Jemez Mountains.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area at this time.

The New Mexico State Forest services estimate about 40-50 acres have been burned.

According to New Mexico State Forest services law enforcement is currently evacuating the Ruby Hole area on Bennett Lane, Sierra Los Pinos, Cox Ranch and Valles Caldera.

The number of homes and structures threatened is not known at this time.

Heavy air tankers are on the scene.

According to Santa Fe National Forest, the fire is under investigation and was not a controlled burn.

El Cajete Fire burning in the Jemez Mountains near Hwy 4 West of Los Alamos. Winds cooperating, but it’s warm and dry. #nmwx #nmfire pic.twitter.com/90LpAdGcM3 — John Smith (@KRQEJohn) June 15, 2017

Fire burning along SR 4 in the Jemez Mountains, we are on the way. pic.twitter.com/8hEXg5yWMV — Fernanda Lopez (@Flopeznews) June 15, 2017

