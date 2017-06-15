Roswell MVD patrons wait outside in triple-digit heat

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –The capacity at the MVD in Roswell has suddenly been doubled, after outrage from some of its customers.

The city says complaints started flowing in Tuesday when people were forced to wait outside in the triple digit heat because the MVD Office was over capacity.

The capacity was only 45 and residents said there were dozens of people waiting outside at one point.

Thursday morning residents arrived to see a sign telling them the problem was being fixed.

According to the Roswell Daily Record the fire marshal re-evaluated the building and increased capacity to 100.

They report that the previous capacity was set by a previous fire marshall.