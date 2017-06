ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities say a 21-year-old man connected to multiple homicide scenes in Rio Arriba County is now in custody.

The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office was looking for 21-year-old Damian Herrera in connection to the scenes in the Las Tablas/Tres Piedras area.

Herrera was being described as armed and dangerous.

State Police now say that Herrera is in custody.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information.