DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from a work detail in Durango.

Timothy Chester Sobley was working at the Durango Food Bank Thursday afternoon when he somehow was able to disappear.

He was serving 180 days at the La Plata County Jail for several misdemeanor charges including DWI and domestic violence. He also has a warrant out of Arizona.

Authorities say he recently shaved his beard.

If you see him, call police immediately.