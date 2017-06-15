Police arrest man accused of stealing electronic shopping cart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father called police on his own son after they say he showed up on a stolen electronic shopping cart.

According to the criminal complaint, 35-year-old William Lancaster took the cart from the Smith’s on Montgomery and Louisiana.

A witness followed him as he rode down Montgomery on it to an apartment Complex on San Pedro.

When police arrived, they say Lancaster appeared very drunk and there was a case of beer in the cart’s basket. They also say Lancaster had one open in his hand.

He told officers he found the cart in an alley, but they didn’t believe him and he was arrested.

Lancaster has a long arrest history, everything from shoplifting to huffing fumes in public.