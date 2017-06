ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM says there is a large scale outage in downtown Albuquerque and the surrounding area.

PNM says the exact boundaries of the outage and cause are not yet known.

PNM is working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The Albuquerque Police Department says some stop lights in the area may be out and advise drivers to use caution.

Due to a power outage in the Downtown area some stop lights may be out. 🚦Please treat these intersections as 4-Way stops. 🛑@PNMtalk — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) June 15, 2017