ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Father’s Day offers an opportunity to take Dad on a local adventure, and nine “father-friendly” tours have just been unveiled by the Tourism Department.

With Father’s Day right around the corner, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of trip ideas designed with dads in mind. The “New Mexico True Detours for Dad” is a roundup of nine “father-friendly” adventures.

For more information on the tours or local tourism, visit the NM Tourism website.