Our hottest weather of the season will continue over the next seven days. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday should approach 100° in the metro area with sunny skies. There will be a brief cool down on Sunday before the warming trend kicks back in again for next week. By Wednesday of next week we should be well over 100°. Given the fire situation across the state the fire danger should remain high for the next few weeks.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast
