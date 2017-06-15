Lobos’ Kerr named MW Student Athlete of the Year/Bowerman Award semifinalist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The championship season just got a little sweeter for University of New Mexico sophomore Josh Kerr. The NCAA National Champion in Indoor and Outdoor competition was honored with the Mountain West Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Student Athlete of the Year Award Thursday.

In addition to the conference honor, Kerr was also named as one of ten semifinalists for the men’s Bowerman Award. The Bowerman Award is the highest individual honor in collegiate track and field. Three finalists will be selected by the Advisory Board and announced Thursday, June 22. The first of two national titles for Kerr this year came in March.

He defeated 17 time national champion Edward Cheserek of Oregon in the mile to claim the indoor title. Only one week ago, Kerr laid claim to his second national title at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon by defeating the field in the 1,500. When talking about why he has been so successful Kerr said, “A great base. I red shirted through cross country and I built a lot of miles. Which meant through track season I was able to maneuver myself through the rows easier with that mileage base.”

When Kerr started running at 9 years old, it was not for competition.

“To be honest it was just another sport for me,” said Kerr. “Another sport for me to tire myself out for my parents before going to bed.”

As time past, Kerr saw a future for himself in running. When you consider his work in only his sophomore season, he made a good choice.

In a little over two weeks, Kerr will go to the World Championship Trials.

“If I come in the top two of that I should be going to the World Championships in London, in August,” said Kerr.

He may also find himself in the Olympics one day.

“I hope so,” said Kerr. “I have the qualifying time for this year. It’s quicker than the standard it was last year so hopefully 2020 I will be there.”