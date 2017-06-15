Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A mild and quiet start to our day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s in most areas. All of us are walking out the door to a clear sky making way for a full day of sunshine ahead of us. High pressure building over the state will give us another day of hot, dry and quiet conditions. Expect high temperatures to top out above average in the 80s, 90s and low 100s.

FRIDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon highs will continue to climb with the Albuquerque-metro area in the upper 90s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain chances in the forecast.

SATURDAY: Afternoon highs will near 99° in Albuquerque with widespread 90s and low 100s expected elsewhere. Clear, sunny conditions will also be widespread.

SUNDAY: An incoming cold front will drop in late Saturday into Sunday… dropping temperatures 5°-10° across central and eastern NM. Moisture filling in behind the front will help spark a few spotty storms out east, however, coverage will be limited.