June 15th Morning Rush: Congressional Baseball Game goes on, despite shooting

1. The annual Democrats versus Republicans baseball game will go on as planned. Just over 24 hours after the gunman opened fire as Republican congressmen were practicing for that game. Five people were hospitalized, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot in the hip and is in critical condition Thursday morning. The shootout ended when police took down the gunman. Law enforcement identified him as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Illinois. They say Hodgkinson’s social media is full of anti-trump sentiment.

2. New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce is getting a lot of attention on social media after sharing his version of what happened at the shooting involving members of Congress. Pearce was at the practice on a baseball diamond Wednesday morning when shots rang out. He had noticed a bystander near the dugout as he began batting practice. Pearce says that person later turned out to be the shooter. Pearce said he ran for cover and later took to social media to let New Mexicans know he was ok.

3. A mild and quiet start to our day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s in most areas.

4. The investigation into a plane crash that killed a father and son from southern New Mexico continues Thursday. The plane went down just moments after takeoff in Ruidoso Tuesday night. The crash killed the pilot Justin King and his eldest son Hayden. Justin was very involved in the Ruidoso community and was president of the Capitan School Board.

5. A 17-year-old boy is being called a hero Thursday morning after saving a man’s life. In May, Justin Martinez found a man in the middle of a Rio Rancho street. Martinez was riding his sister’s bike to his first day of work. The man had collapsed in the street likely from low blood sugar. The community gave Justin a bike of his own, as a thank you.

The Morning’s Top Stories