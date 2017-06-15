Goat Yoga takes the Nation by storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local animal rescue sanctuary is hosting a new fitness craze…and helping orphaned goats by giving them a home and a purpose.

Wildlife West is hosting the wildly popular goat yoga classes at their location in Edgewood. Attendees bottle feed the 10 baby Nigerian Dwarf goats, then do yoga on straw hay with the goats who jump around and on participants, giving everyone a great time (if not a perfect workout.) Classes are held every Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are $15. Proceeds to go help feed the goats. Wildlife West is an animal rescue sanctuary.

For more information on the class or the wildlife rescue, visit the goat yoga website.