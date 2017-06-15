Dreamstyle Remodeling reveals new sign design for The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a lot of input, Dreamstyle Remodeling has chosen a design for The Pit.

The company’s owner Larry Chavez owns the naming rights of the University of New Mexico’s basketball arena and football stadium.

Thursday, he unveiled the design concept he will use for both of them.

Last month, Chavez had given the public several options. He says around 500 votes were cast.

Dreamstyle says it also plans to build a 15-foot high monument that honors the name “The Pit.”

It will sit on the corner of University and Avenida Cesar Chavez, and share the same design.

