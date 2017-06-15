Cultural Atlas: Summer Of Love

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs and the Santa Fe museums are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the summer of love with ‘Be here now.’ A portion of the celebration includes a the groovy exhibition using the voices of those who witnessed and shaped the counterculture movement. You will also find other celebratory events associated with the summer of love throughout Santa Fe. The celebration is ongoing on until the fall.

For more about Be here now, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs