Congressional Baseball Game still on, despite shooting

WASHINGTON (KRQE)- The Annual Charity Baseball game will still go on.

Among those players taking the field Thursday night is Representative Steve Pearce, who was there when shots rang out at the Republican’ practice.

KRQE News 13 talked to Pearce, following the attack. At that point, Pearce wasn’t sure whether the game would even happen.

But hours later the Congressional Baseball Game organizers announced: “The game would go on.”

Hundreds of people responded, supporting the decision.

The game has been a tradition for years and started in 1909.

Representative Steve Pearce calls it a “good-natured, high-competition” event and says it’s raised half a million dollars for charity and local organizations in D.C., like the Boys and Girls Club.

Coordinators added another group this year after the shooting, the Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Another New Mexico lawmaker Democratic Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham says she will also attend the game to support her colleagues and Pearce.

The game is expected to start a little after 5 p.m. at Nationals Park in Virginia.

Representative Ben Ray Lujan hasn’t said whether he will attend the game, but he did release a statement calling the incident despicable.