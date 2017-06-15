Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The heat is going to continue to build into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures are going to be well into the 90s for the rest of the week in Albuquerque and the heat will continue into next week. High temperatures in the Eastern Plains will be in the triple digits from now until Sunday.

Eastern New Mexico will get some relief from the heat on Sunday. A cold front will knock temperatures back down into the 80s and 90s by the second half of the weekend. The break from the heat across in the Eastern Plains will be short-lived.

High temperatures then heat back up into the upper 90s and triple digits by early next week while Albuquerque could hit 100° by next Tuesday. A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the western U.S. keeping New Mexico extremely hot and dry.

Remember to take breaks, drink water and don’t leave the kids or pets in the car in the extreme heat.