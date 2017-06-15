Children’s musical cues up to tour the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A children’s musical is coming to town during an upcoming city tour.

FUSION Theatre is proud to announce the tour of Princess Marisol and the Portal, a children’s musical based-upon the multimedia book by Alex Paramo (Community Publishing). The story focuses on a Princess who must find a magical Portal, and has adventures with her friends the lizards and aliens.

Public performance dates/times:

Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m., Downtown Main Library

Wednesday, June 21, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Balloon Museum

Thursday, June 22, 1 p.m., Old Town Gazebo

Friday, June 23, 10:30 a.m., North Valley Library

Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. Downtown Growers Market

Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m., Casa San Ysidro, Corrales

Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m., Railyards Market

For more information on the musical or for times and locations, visit the Fusion theatre website.