Belen police search suspected convenience store thief

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Belen Police Department are investigating a robbery that took place at a convenience store Sunday.

The robbery took place at the Circle K on North Main and Aragon.

Police describe the subject to be a Hispanic male, wearing a black hat, white t-shirt and black gloves.

According to police the man pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The subject then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The subject left in a white Toyota 4runner SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belen police at 505-966-2680