Animal Welfare says animal cruelty case connected to domestic violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Welfare officers are looking for a man who killed his ex-girlfriends kitten to get back at her.

Small, cute and cuddly, that is how most people would see a pair of kittens, but the Animal Welfare Department said Jesse Dickinson killed one of them by throwing it against a wall in his ex-girlfriend’s house.

“This happened all through a domestic dispute and argument,” Animal Welfare Investigator Corporal Kathryn Waite said.

Instead of calling police, the woman reported it to Animal Protection of New Mexico, who then forwarded the case to the city’s Animal Welfare Department.

They started investigating.

“There was still hair stuck in the dry wall which was taken into evidence,” Corporal Waite said.

There was also an indentation in the wall where Dickinson is said to have thrown the kitten.

Corporal Waite said this type of animal cruelty happens more often than people think.

“Unfortunately these kind of cases are not unusual,” she said.

In fact they have seen a pattern.

“You have to understand that there is a link between animal cruelty and violence against women or men and vise-versa,” Corporal Waite said.

Investigators said this is not Dickinson’s first run-in with the law.

“His history has to do with drug trafficking. He has a murder charge in 2000/1999, I think it was dismissed,” Corporal Waite said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for info leading to Dickinson’s arrest.