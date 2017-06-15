Albuquerque police arrest alleged bait car thief

Bait car suspect Raul Garcia
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An alleged bait car thief has been arrested but he didn’t go easily.

Raul Garcia, 30, was seen on surveillance video taking the city owned bait car last month. Police say he ditched the car and got away.

Earlier this month, police spotted him again, but he took off.

Then on Tuesday, police found him in a stolen truck at the Puerto Del Sol Golf Course where once again he tried to get away, driving on flat tires and on the wrong side of the road.

Albuquerque police say he even tried to carjack a driver before being taken into custody.

Police say Garcia has a long history of car theft.

 

