Albuquerque man found on burning mattress has died

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say the homeless man who was set on fire Wednesday has died.

Police have identified the man as 50-year-old Leo Molzhon.

Wednesday afternoon police were called out to 12th Street and I-40.

When they got there, they found Molzhon on a mattress that was on fire.

Police say witnesses reported seeing two suspects run from the scene and described them as black men in their 40’s.

Detectives also want to talk to the two men who left the scene before police arrived. Those men possibly go by the names of Randy and AZ.

If you have information, you’re asked to call crime stoppers.

This is the second time something like this has happened.

In 2015, a surveillance video caught someone pulling up in an SUV next to a sleeping homeless man and throwing fireworks at him.

That man was taken to the ICU with burns all over his body.

A husband and wife were later arrested, but charges were dropped.

 

 

