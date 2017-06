ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dozen more veterans were added to the wall at a local senior center Thursday.

The veteran’s wall at Los Volcanes Senior Center is one of six centers around the city that honors New Mexico veterans.

Mayor Berry was at the ceremony Thursday morning to recognize the 12 new veterans who were added to the wall.

He also said that even years down the road, their stories will continue to inspire people.

There is now a total of 199 pictures displayed on walls around the city.