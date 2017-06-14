Virginia police investigate shooting at charity baseball field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Alexandria, Virginia say they are investigating a shooting that involves multiple people in northern Virginia.

Authorities say there are multiple people shot at charity baseball field and at least one congressman is reported injured in the hip.

A total of four people have been shot, while several have been taken to the hospital.

At least one suspect is in custody.

 

