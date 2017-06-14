Tree planted to honor long-time State Fair supporter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tree is now standing at EXPO New Mexico in memory of a long-time State Fair supporter.

Mary Harrell was the co-founder of Keep New Mexico Beautiful, which is a nonprofit dedicated to beautification projects across the state.

Friends, family and State Fair officials gathered Wednesday for a tree-planting ceremony outside of the Fine Arts Building at the State Fairgrounds.

Her daughter says that Mary went to the fair every year for 70 years always with a list of “must-do” activities.

“The flowers, she loved the flowers, the flower building, the Indian Village and the fry bread were always on the agenda.

Mary passed away last month at the age of 94.

