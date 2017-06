MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Torrance County deputies are still searching for the people who set a series of grass fires Tuesday.

Four separate fires were started along I-40 east of Moriarty.

Witnesses reported seeing what looked like a car full of teens lighting Roman candles and throwing them out of the window.

Those fires eventually combined and have burned nearly 100 acres.

State Forestry is now helping fighting that fire. The latest reports had it at 10 percent contained.