Teachers learning new approach to math through students

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)- This week, teachers are learning from students.

Teachers from all over the state gather in Los Lunas to learn how to improve their own classroom lessons.

The program is called Mathematically Connected Communities or MC squared, which gives educators the unique opportunity to observe how students are understanding math from other teachers. It’s a new approach that they can apply to their lesson plans next year.

“We don’t want students to think we just care about the answer. How did you get that answer and what are you going to do with that answer? What are the different strategies you can use to find that answer?” Shelly Rice a Parkview Elementary teacher said.

Shelly Rice is a teacher in Socorro. She’s just one of dozens of teachers in Los Lunas this week.

Mathematically Connected Communities is a unique approach to teaching teachers by having them watch how other instructors work with students through a live cam set up in a separate room or by the teachers themselves conducting hands-on lessons with the students.

But it’s not just the educators who are learning, students headed to the 2nd, 5th, and 8th grade who are participating are also benefiting.

“I even know a lot of adding and subtraction equations and I even know multiplication and divide,” said Ken Cash, a 2nd grader at Los Lunas Elementary.

Organizers say they’re working on research that will allow them to see just how well this program impacts the students throughout the years.

Statewide, 250 teachers and 225 students are participating in the Math Lab. The math lab will continue in Espanola next week and middle school teachers can still sign up.

For more information on Mathematically Connected Communities, click here.