Steve Pearce recounts shooting at Virginia baseball field

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – A Louisiana Congressman was among five people injured in a shooting at a Virginia Baseball field near Washington D.C.

The shooting happened at a practice for a bi-partisan game set to happen Thursday. Witnesses say dozens of shots were fired.

Representative Steve Pearce was at the practice when the shooting happened. Pearce spoke with KRQE News 13 after the shooting and described what happened at the scene.

One person is in custody, that suspect has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

Several U.S. government officials took to social media after the shooting.

Our thoughts will be with Congressman Scalise, the Capitol Police and everyone grappling with this appalling attack. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues, their staff and Capitol Police involved in this morning's tragic shooting. — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) June 14, 2017

I am grateful that no lives were lost in today's shooting. My thoughts are with Steve Scalise and others who were injured. — MichelleLujanGrisham (@RepLujanGrisham) June 14, 2017

I was present at this mornings GOP baseball practice, but am alright. Prayers for Congressman Scalise & aides that were involved. — Steve Pearce (@RepStevePearce) June 14, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

I am safe and fine. Please pray for my colleagues and any staff and their families who were involved in this morning's shooting. — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) June 14, 2017

Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/wH4b6wXQhs — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

Saddened by the horrific news from GOP baseball practice. My prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, the Capitol police officers,&staff — Rep Cedric Richmond (@RepRichmond) June 14, 2017

Horrible. Renee and I are praying for my good friend @SteveScalise and his family, as well as USCP, my colleagues and their staff. https://t.co/8I5f3r9EzG — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) June 14, 2017

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

On days like today, there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united in our thoughts for the wounded. https://t.co/HcsiRCcFiP — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 14, 2017

Praying for everyone who was injured this morning in Alexandria. Thankful, as always, for the U.S. Capitol Police and all they do. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) June 14, 2017

My prayers are with those wounded this morning & their families. Continued appreciation to Capitol Police & first responders. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) June 14, 2017

Our prayers go out for a full recovery of Rep. Scalise, the congressional aides and police who were injured. We’ve got to stop the violence. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 14, 2017

Please pray for Steve and all those injured. https://t.co/HsRN1Zm9kn — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) June 14, 2017