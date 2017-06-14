Steve Pearce recounts shooting at Virginia baseball field

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – A Louisiana Congressman was among five people injured in a shooting at a Virginia Baseball field near Washington D.C.
The shooting happened at a practice for a bi-partisan game set to happen Thursday. Witnesses say dozens of shots were fired.
Representative Steve Pearce was at the practice when the shooting happened. Pearce spoke with KRQE News 13 after the shooting and described what happened at the scene.
One person is in custody, that suspect has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.
Several U.S. government officials took to social media after the shooting.