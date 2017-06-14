Stajduhar and Stevens are the latest Lobos picked in MLB Draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took three days, but University of New Mexico slugger Carl Stajduhar finally heard his name in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft. Stajduhar was picked in the 18th round by the New York Mets. He was the 547th overall pick.

His resume suggested that he had a chance to be selected earlier. That resume includes numerous All American honors and a past Mountain West Player of the Year award.

Stajduhar led the Lobos in home runs this year with 17 while batting .350. He also drove in the most runs for the team with 69 RBI’s. He also scored 65 runs.

Right handed pitcher and former Lobo teammate Tyler Stevens also went in the 18th round and was selected ahead of Stajduhar by the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels took Stevens with the 535th overall pick. Stevens was 7 and 6 on the mound for the Lobos this past season.