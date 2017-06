ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 69-year-old Roswell man is facing dozens of charges for sexual crimes against children.

Roswell police say Edward Goodman enticed two teenage girls with pot in exchange for nude photos of them. He’s also accused of having sex with one of the girls.

He was arrested after his wife found the pictures back in April.

Charges against Goodman include 73 counts of sexual exploitation of children, and rape.