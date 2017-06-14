Repeat criminal that led police on wild chase to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who police say has made a career out of being a criminal is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

This time he is being accused of stealing a woman’s car and then leading police on a wild chase.

It happened back in November of 2015 when police say Aaron Lujan robbed a woman at gunpoint demanding her keys.

He then later contacted the woman to meet up with her to give her back her keys.

With police waiting, Lujan took off after noticing some officers in the area.

He made his way to Los Altos Skate Park before heading to a golf course where he then climbed a tree.

Lujan is expected to begin sentencing at 8:45 a.m.