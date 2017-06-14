Paris-inspired dinner party returning to Albuquerque

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Paris-inspired party where people dress in all white is returning to Albuquerque this fall.

“Diner En Blanc” started in Paris in 1988 and has been hosted in more than 70 different countries and cities.

The location is always a mystery right up until you get there. This year, 1,600 guests are expected — double the number four years ago.

“Diner En Blanc is one of those events we get a chance to come together as a community. We get a chance to have dinner, break a little bread, celebrate, and just enjoy everything we have in the city of Albuquerque,” Mayor Richard Berry said Wednesday.

People registering for Diner in Blanc will have the option to ride Mayor Berry’s bus to and from the party, and dine with him and fellow bus riders during the event, Thursday, September 7.

