One dead, three in hospital after fire in Durango

It’s a sight people and Durango won’t forget. Jonathan Greigo rushed to the apartment fire from down the street to help residents fleeing from the engulfed building. He later learned his cousin was the victim in the fire. “Detectives kept going back and forth and finally confirmed that it was in their apartment and confirmed that it was a male. And he was the only other male that was in the house,” recalled Greigo.

A mother and two kids were taken to the hospital. Two of them were airlifted to Denver. One man died in the fire.

The Fire Chief says determining the cause of the fire will take some time. He says there hasn’t been a fatal fire in Durango in about 6 to 7 years.