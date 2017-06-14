On The Big Screen: Movies In The Park

Chamar Garrison, Teen Program Coordinator with Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to ‘Movies in the Park’ this summer.

Movies in the Park takes place at local parks, countywide on Saturdays beginning June 3rd and continuing through August 26. The movies start playing at 8:30 p.m. These are family friendly events, free to the public with food trucks on site for to provide food for purchase.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County