New system alerted deputies to arrest repeat offender on warrant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s new ALeRt system led to the first arrest of a repeat offender with a warrant this week.

It aims to target wanted criminals with a reputation for skipping out on court to get them behind bars faster.

The city has come up with a list of criminals that it says are responsible for most of the crime in Albuquerque.

When anyone on that list has a warrant, the system alerts law enforcement to make that suspect’s arrest a priority.

Crime has Albuquerque topping national lists lately, one report calling it the “car-theft capital.”

“Couple years ago we had 2,700, 2,800 auto thefts a year. Now, we’re over 6,000. Well, something’s driving that,” said Mayor Richard J. Berry.

“There’s been an explosion in property crime, an explosion in violent crime,” said District Attorney Raul Torrez.

Both are hopeful a new system will help.

It’s called ALeRT, short for analysis-led recidivism team.

With data on how many times someone’s been arrested and skipped out on court, the city’s made a list of about 50 repeat criminals.

When one of them is arrested, the DA’s office is alerted and given an extensive criminal history on the suspect.

“When we get access to that information early on in the process, it helps to make sure that we ask for detention when appropriate, that we fast-track their cases, that we assign those cases to the best skilled and trained prosecutors in the office,” Torrez said.

However, the system isn’t set up to just wait for an arrest.

Anyone on the list with a warrant, becomes a priority and it alerts law enforcement to go after the suspect.

We saw ALeRT result in an arrest for a warrant for the first time this week.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Carrejo on Monday after a SWAT situation.

Carrejo made news last year for breaking into a shed to steal $50 worth of pennies.

The city said he’s had 10 felony arrests in the last three years and was wanted on four felony warrants for not showing up to court after bonding out of jail.

He has charges, including breaking and entering, stealing from cars and trying to escape police. He’s expected in court tomorrow.

“When you have to arrest the same person over and over again, that’s not a policing issue. The issue is with the system not holding people accountable,” Mayor Berry said.

He said the city hired new analysts at APD’s Real Time Crime Center to collect data on the repeat offenders.

ALeRT is a partnership between agencies, including the Albuquerque Police Department, BCSO, FBI and the DA’s Office.