New Mexico governor touts training incentives in Washington

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez plans to travel to the nation’s capital to share ideas about job creation.

Martinez spokesman Michael Lonergan announced Tuesday the New Mexico governor intends to meet in Washington this week with President Donald Trump, officials from his administration and other state governors.

Martinez will be touting the results of an incentive program that uses state funds to offset job training expenses for businesses that relocate to New Mexico or expand in the state.

New Mexico’s April unemployment rate of 6.7 was the highest in the nation.

The national unemployment rate is 4.3 percent. The state will pay for the governor’s travel. She returns to New Mexico on Thursday.

