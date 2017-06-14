New Mexico congressman believes they were targeted at shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE)- New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce was among the Republicans practicing, Wednesday morning when a shooter opened fire.

He says he saw the alleged gunman not long before shots rang out.

KRQE News 13 spoke to Representative Pearce hours after the shooting.

Pearce says nothing about this man raised any red flags and says the man didn’t appear to be suspicious. Pearce said he thought he was just another spectator.

“Each time I swung, I would look in that direction and he was just standing there looking out into the field.

That didn’t seem any different than anybody else,” Pearce said.

Representative Pearce also said that he and other Republicans were at their normal, early morning practice, preparing for the annual congressional baseball game, which is a bipartisan event for charity.

Wednesday, Pearce says he noticed a man about 20 feet from their closest player. Just as he reached first base Pearce says he heard gunfire.

He then said the man was shooting at the third baseman, then at Congressman Steve Scalise from Louisiana, before turning the gun towards a crowd of fleeing players.

Authorities are not saying whether they believe lawmakers were targeted, Pearce believes they were, partly because of a conversation another lawmaker had with the accused shooter.

“The guy asked if we were Republicans or Democrats practicing and he said, ‘Oh, we’re Republicans,” Pearce said.

Pearce believes they were targeted but he does not think the man was after anyone in particular.

According to Pearce, Congressman Steve Scalise, is one of the team’s steady players and says the two have been on the team together for nearly a decade.

“Just takes all the fun out of [the congressional baseball game]. I don’t even know they’ll play the game tomorrow,” Pearce said.