Mid-June is filled with outdoor movies, wildlife awareness, and Father’s Day events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –This week in Albuquerque is filled with soccer, theater, and a wildlife festival.

Dirty Dancing is an unprecedented live experience, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance and sensational dancing. This worldwide smash will be performed at Popejoy Hall starting June 15 at 7:30 p.m, Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $95.

Bring dad to celebrate Father’s Day at the Zoo! This year’s Father’s Day concert will have a country/western theme and feature three musical artists: Max Gomez, Farewell Angelina and Frankie Ballard. There will be food and beverage options, exclusive ABQ Biopark event giveaways and summer cooling events. (“Dunk your Dad” tank!) The event happens Sunday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Price is included with regular admission.

Celebrate summer’s arrival with a Summer Solstice Blues Fest at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, complete with a three-part concert! Kids 4 and under get in free: all ages are invited to groove to the blues with The Memphis P. Tails, Felix Y Los Gatos, and Levi Platero. Admission is $20 and the event is Friday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Come cheer on the Albuquerque Sol soccer team as they take on the Colorado Rapids U23. The Albuquerque Sol is a minor league soccer team in the Premier Developmental League of the United Soccer League. The game starts Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Stadium. Tickets range from $5 to $10.

Join the celebration of wildlife in New Mexico at the Wildlife Festival. Wildlife West Nature Park is one of the few places where people can be close to and observe Mexican Wolves in their natural habitat and get behind the scenes tours of Koshari, a 500-pound black bear, and learn about 24 other species of wildlife that are native to New Mexico. Tours start each hour during the day. Other wildlife organizations and agencies will be here with information and to answer questions about the status of our local and regional wildlife. The festival will happen on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $4 to $7.

Exhibition: New Mexico’s African American Legacy-Visible, Vital and Valuable. This exhibition is a pictorial history of the African Americans who have been in the territory of New Mexico since the Spaniards came with African slaves. The African-American history is filled with richness, dignity, persistence, faith, and perseverance and provided many contributions to the New Mexico’s history. The exhibit is ongoing, Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through September 3 at the Holocaust & Intolerance Museum of New Mexico. Admission is free.

Enjoy the outdoors and the movie Kubo and the Two Strings in the park. A young boy named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armor worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past. Rated PG. Guests are welcome to bring coolers with food and drinks, blankets and lawn chairs. The movie begins at dusk, around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

