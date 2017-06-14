Local theater group presents original drama

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An original dramatic play will be produced at a local theater, reflecting themes of family and difficult life events.

Tragedy PlusTime is a new, full-length play produced by City College Productions and the CNM CATlab. It will premiere on Friday, June 23 at the Coal Avenue Theater. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24, Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1. Matinees on Sunday, June 25 and Sunday, July 2 will be at 2:00 p.m.

For more information on the play, visit the play website.