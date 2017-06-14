Local organization teaching kids about keeping the Rio Grande clean

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Helping out with the environment, one kiosk at a time. That’s the goal of the Mid-Rio Grande Stormwater Quality Team.

The group put up a kiosk at Loma Colorado Library. Officials say their mission is to inform kids about ways to keep the Rio Grande clean.

They say stormwater drainage systems is the number one cause of pollution to the city.

“Since we’re going into monsoon season, we want people to be aware that cigarettes, pet waste, dog poo specifically can lead to ecoli in the river,” said Catherine Conran with the Water Quality Team.

Kids can look through an interactive stormwater system map, play games and watch videos.

