Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cooler start to the day compared to recent mornings with 30s, 40s and 50s walking out the door. Despite the morning cool down, afternoon highs will be warmer than what was felt Tuesday – expect highs to top out in the 70s, 80s and 90s in most areas (low 100s for the far southeast). Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain chances in the forecast. Winds will be breezy at times over northern NM… but lighter than what was felt earlier in the week.

THURSDAY: Our temperature climb continues with afternoon highs topping out well into the 90s in the Albuquerque metro area. Sunshine will be stretched from stateline to stateline with no significant rain chances.

FRIDAY: Even warmer! Widespread 80s, 90s and low 100s can be expected under a mostly sunny sky.

Be sure to remember our heat safety rules if spending some time outdoors this week.