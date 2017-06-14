June 14th Morning Rush: Steve Pearce at Virginia baseball field where Rep. Steve Scalise was shot

1. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say a suspect is in custody. Rep. Steve Peace was at the congressional baseball practiced and tweeted out saying “Prayers for Congressman Scalise and aides that were involved.” KRQE News 13 talked with Steve Pearce, his video is provided in the link below. No other information is known at this time.

2. A bill co-sponsored by New Mexico Senator Tom Udall is heading to the Senate Tuesday morning after passing an Indian Affairs Committee. It would expand the Amber Alert system on Native American Reservations. The bill was inspired by the murder of 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike on the Navajo Nation. An amber alert wasn’t issued until hours after her disappearance.

3. A cooler start to the day compared to recent mornings with 30s, 40s and 50s walking out the door.

4. A New Mexico High School is under fire after a Las Vegas student says his school humiliated him when he could not afford a graduation cap and gown. Robertson High school graduate Aiden Rodger says after telling his school leaders about his dilemma they counselor and principal gave him a girls cap and gown and tassel from last year. Instead of wearing it he held it at the ceremony. The faculty didn’t even call his name, instead, the principal escorted him out of line. The principal would not give us a direct answer about the incident.

5. One little guy is waking up at the Rio Grande Zoo Wednesday morning at a mere three days old. The baby giraffe was born Monday and was just hanging out with his mom June, Tuesday. This is her ninth calf and his birth comes just days before World Giraffe Day The zoo has another baby giraffe on the way from Camilla.

The Morning’s Top Stories