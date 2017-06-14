Judge: Man accused in 3 murders to be held without bond

Yoan Santisteban and Gloria Chavez
Yoan Santisteban and Gloria Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ordered a man accused in three separate murders to be held without bond on Wednesday.

Yoan Santiesteban and Gloria Chavez are accused of killing Samir Al Abboudy during a robbery at the Days Inn on Menaul, then a woman off Zuni and 26-year-old Matthew Severinghaus during a robbery near Montgomery and Tramway.

In court Wednesday, the state asked that Santiesteban be held on a no bond hold. His attorneys asked that more evidence be turned over before a decision is made.

Judge Charles Brown sided with prosecutors, denying bond to Santiesteban.

“And because of the overlapping and interviewing facts, I agree with the state in this is basically a two week long killing spree,” Judge Brown said.

Chavez was also in court Wednesday. Judge Brown released her to Pretrial Services.

