John’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

The heat will continue across New Mexico as a ridge of high pressure bears down on the state. The southern tier of the state will be in the 100s on Thursday, with the southeast reaching the mid-100s. Albuquerque will warm into the upper 90s. The heat continues to slowly crank up, adding on a degree or two every day through Saturday.

A back door cold front will drop into the state Saturday night, causing temperatures to cool by 5° – 10°, just in time for Father’s Day. It will be a short lived cool down as temperatures heat back up for next week. Albuquerque will reach the low 100s by the middle of next week.