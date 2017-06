ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate from the Cibola County Detention Center has escaped.

A Cibola County Sheriff has confirmed that Ramon Lorenzo escaped Tuesday night.

They believe he escaped from the recreation yard by jumping the fence.

Lorenzo was awaiting transfer and is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Lorenzo is 5 foot 11, 150 pounds, has black hair and is believed to be dangerous.

If you see Lorenzo or have any information you are asked to call the police.