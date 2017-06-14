In The Kitchen: Father’s Day At Village Inn

John Christopher, Operations Director at Village Inn, joined New Mexico Living to talk about spending Father’s Day at Village Inn and their role in ‘Pie it Forward’ for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico.

This Father’s Day weekend make your plans to eat at VI and order your celebratory pies. You can order while at the restaurant. They will also be giving out Coupons for all the Dad’s that come in to eat at the restaurant on Father’s Day. They are also partnering with The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico for their Pie it Forward event happening on July 12.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Village Inn