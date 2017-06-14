Helping Hands: Boys And Girls Club Of Central New Mexico

Rebecca Sisneros from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to talk about ‘Pie it Forward’ and summer programs happening now.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico has been proving support to our young people for sixty-five years and are currently providing a safe place during summer break to more than 250 kids in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. They have recently partnered with Village Inn for Pie it Forward, an event happening on Wednesday, July 12, with the goal of having fun for a good cause. You can also nominate your boss to take part in ‘Pie your boss’ happening on the same day.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Village Inn