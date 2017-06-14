Global Alzheimer’s awareness fundraiser invokes personal touch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –People across the world are preparing to join in on a fundraising event that has a very personal element.

The Longest Day is a Do-It-Yourself fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease. On Wednesday, June 21, people across the world will join the Alzheimer’s Association to do an activity they love — or an activity cherished by loved one affected by the disease — to help raise funds and awareness for care & support, and to honor victims in their lives.

For more information on the event or Alzheimer’s awareness, visit the Longest Day website.