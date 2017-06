RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are battling a fire near Rio Rancho.

Officials say the fire is currently burning west of Northern and Unser.

Details about the fire are limited at this time.

KRQE News 13 has learned that Corrales is sending crews to assist with the fire.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Corrales fire sending crews to help with a brush fire in Rio Rancho. High fire danger it is hot and dry #befiresafe #corralesfiredepartment — Village of Corrales (@corralesvillage) June 14, 2017