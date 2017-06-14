Fidel Maldonado Jr. hopes his diet helps in the ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When he faces Pablo Cesar Cano Saturday, New Mexico boxer Fidel Maldonado Jr. will get a chance to see if his new diet helped.

Maldonado decided to become a vegan for his latest training camp.

“Honestly I feel better than ever,” said Maldonado. “I feel great. I feel strong. I don’t feel weak at all but, after the weigh ins I am going to probably eat a steak and go back to that.”

Maldonado and Cano will face off at the Dallas Cowboys training facility in Frisco, Texas for the WBC Fecarbox Super Lightweight Title. It will be the first boxing event a the facility.

That would excite a Cowboys fan but, not so much for Maldonado.

“I’m not really a Cowboys fan,” said Maldonado. “A lot of my family, they are Cowboys fans.”

“It’s pretty cool I guess because some of them are going to be down there. Me, you never know, I’m a Broncos fan but you might see me rocking the Cowboys that night.”

Maldonado is 23-3-1. Cano is 30-5-1.