Durango townhouse fire leaves one person dead, others injured

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – One person has died, while three others have been injured in a townhouse fire in Durango, Colorado.

According to The Durango Herald, firefighters were called to Tercero Townhouse units in west Durango around 1:48 a.m.

At 6:45 a.m. Hal Doughty, chief of Durango Fire Protection, confirmed that they found a deceased body inside the building at 2131 West Third Avenue.

Authorities at this time have not identified the deceased victim.

Initially, three people were taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center but due to their injuries, two were flown to a Denver-area hospital Doughty said.

The severity of the victim’s conditions is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.